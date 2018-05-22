WATCH: CNN Spreads Another Dubious Claim About The Number Of School Shootings In The United States

CNN claimed on-air Monday that there have been 288 school shootings in the United States since 2009, but the network has not yet provided a list or methodology for that number.

CNN also spread a dubious school shooting statistic on Friday by claiming that there have been 22 shootings in 2018 alone. Their count included one incident where a student shot another student with a BB gun, causing minor injuries, and several other incidents that didn’t even involve students.

CNN’s methodology also includes gang fights and domestic violence as long as they occur on school grounds, effectively lumping together minor accidents and non-school related shootings with more serious events like the one in Texas on Friday. Those who do not read into CNN’s numbers may not realize that the count includes things other than the mass shooting events that they typically think of when they hear “school shooting. – READ MORE

