Politics
Another Democrat threatens Republican with murder. Allegedly, of course
This latest Dem-on-Republican crime came courtesy of Laurence Wayne Key — allegedly, of course — who now sits in jail, facing federal charges for the “communication of a threat to kidnap or injure a person,” as the offense states.
His target?
WPTV reported it was Rep. Brian Mast’s kids. Make that Republican Rep. Brian Mast’s kids. His three young kids.
And it was reportedly due to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.
A complaint filed with law enforcement accuses Key of calling Mast’s offices in Washington, D.C., and saying to the intern who took the call, “I’m going to find the congressman’s kids and kill them. If you’re going to separate kids at the border, I’m going to kill his kids. Don’t try to find me because you won’t.”
The intern then reported the call, and the FBI was contacted to investigate. And then get this — this was how Key reportedly defended his behavior to the FBI during interview.
“Key told investigators he did not threaten to kill Mast’s children, but said if Mast supports President Trump’s immigration policies, Mast should be separated from his children,” WPTV reported.- READ MORE
Yet another Democrat has gone off the deep end over political differences, and threatened the life of a Republican — or, to be more specific, a Republican’s children. Allegedly, of course. That’s called First Amendment, leftist style.