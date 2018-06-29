Politics
New York Daily News Pounds the Gavel on Trump with Profane Cover After Justice Kennedy News
As people reacted to news of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement announcement, the New York Daily News took concerns about President Donald Trump getting a second Supreme Court pick to a whole new level with its latest cover.
Depicting the president as a judge, the publication added the caption, “We are f**ked”:
Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement, giving President Trump the chance to appoint a second judge. https://t.co/bYil5UUR4O
An early look at Thursday's front… pic.twitter.com/sMqbfavkXY
— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 27, 2018
"Justice Anthony Kennedy has announced his retirement, giving President Trump the chance to appoint a second judge," the Daily News tweeted along with the cover. "An early look at Thursday's front…"