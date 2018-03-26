This is what Delta Airlines did for pro-gun control Parkland students after cutting ties with NRA

Delta Airlines, which severed ties with the National Rifle Association last month, took part in Saturday’s “March for Our Lives” gun control rally in Washington when the airline donated planes for students and their families.

According to the Associated Press, Delta donated three round-trip charter flights for MSD students and their families free of cost, so they could attend the rally in Washington, which drew a crowd of more than 200,000 people.

A Delta spokesperson explained the move to the AP as “part of our commitment to supporting the communities we serve.”

The move came one month after the airline controversially severed ties with the NRA and ended an NRA member perk. Delta made the decision in the wake of outside pressure to disavow the NRA after the tragic shooting at MSD on Feb. 14.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Credit Card Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1

