Cowboys Owner Made It Clear His Team Will Stand for the Anthem — One Eagles Player Rips Him as a ‘Bully’ (VIDEO)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated Wednesday the players on his team will stand for the national anthem for the upcoming season and will not have the option to remain in the locker room, despite the NFL’s currently on-hold rule allowing them the choice.

“As far as the Dallas Cowboys, you know where I stand, the team knows where I stand. Our policy is you stand during the anthem, toe on the line,” he said at the time.

In response to the Jones’ decision, Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins called him a “bully” and said it is sad to see owners “intimidate” their players.

Malcolm Jenkins calls Cowboys owner Jerry Jones a bully after Jones recently said he would make his players stand for the anthem. pic.twitter.com/noeHrLIlZZ — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 27, 2018

“[Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie] been very supportive of us from the beginning,” Jenkins said. “I don’t see Jeffrey as a bully like Jerry Jones is. Lucky for me, I don’t play for the Cowboys, nor would I want to. – READ MORE

Some hoped the controversy surrounding NFL players kneeling during the national anthem would finally end prior to this upcoming season, but it nevertheless persists among some players in the league.

The league itself has waffled over how they intend to address the controversy that has angered and driven away many fans and viewers, but one team owner ha put his foot down in opposition to the protests.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently made clear that his players will stand for the playing of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Way to go Jerry. This is what the league should do! https://t.co/yEP1jK57xi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Trump’s tweet linked to one from Dan Scavino Jr., the White House director of social media and personal assistant to the president, who had posted a quote from Jones. – READ MORE

