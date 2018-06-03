Former TN Officer on Murdered Police: ‘Mainstream Media Plays a Big Role’ in ‘Hatred’ of Cops (VIDEO)

A former Nashville, Tenn. police officer reacted Friday to the most recent count of 28 law enforcement officer deaths so far in 2018.

Vincent Hill said on “Fox & Friends” that it seems to be a “sign of the times” and that the media has made it “fashionable” to oppose police.

Ainsley Earhardt reported that four deputies have been killed by gunfire in South Carolina alone in recent days.