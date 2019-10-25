Anita Hill ‘Ready to Hold Joe Biden Accountable’ for Thomas Confirmation

Anita Hill on Thursday said she wants to hold Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden “accountable” for his role in the confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Hill, who accused the conservative jurist of sexual harassment during the hearings, indicated she may get involved in the 2020 Democratic primary. She said Biden caused her “harm” during the proceedings and she is “ready” to hold the Democratic frontrunner “accountable.”

“Have I forgiven Joe Biden? I’m ready to move on, but I am also ready to hold Joe Biden accountable,” Hill said at an event sponsored by CNN. “Accountability means acknowledging your role in the problem and the harm it’s caused.”

"Acknowledging that you have culpability, or part of it, giving me clear information that you have made a change and that you're going to do something to make us all better off around gender discrimination," Hill continued. "I expect that not only from Joe Biden, but I expect that from every candidate regardless of their gender."