Purdue University leaning toward requirement that all campus businesses ‘uphold the same values’ ahead of Chick-fil-A opening

The Purdue University Senate is leaning toward a requirement that all campus businesses would “uphold the same values” with regard to inclusivity ahead of a Chick-fil-A franchise being opened on campus.

According to Campus Reform, the student Senate passed a resolution for “inclusion” after the restaurant announced it would be opening its doors on campus in fall 2020.

The resolution — which has support from the student body president — calls for the university to require all campus businesses to operate with the “same values” as stated in the university policy. The resolution would “require that all commercial entities located on campus property uphold the same values” as recorded in official university policy, and will “promote inclusivity with their policies, hiring practices, and actions.”

“Purdue University does not condone and will not tolerate discrimination against any individual on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, age, national origin or ancestry, genetic information, disability, status as a veteran, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression,” a portion of the resolution reads. – READ MORE