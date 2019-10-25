Eminem interviewed by the Secret Service over ‘threatening lyrics’ aimed at Trump, documents show

Eminem was questioned by the Secret Service in 2018 after releasing an album containing “threatening lyrics” about the president, newly obtained documents revealed.

Over 40 pages of information regarding an interview with the “Kamikaze” rapper were turned over to Buzzfeed this week after the outlet filed a Freedom of Information Act request last year in response to an August 2018 song where Eminem alluded to the encounter.

“Cause Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service / To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him / Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists / I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.'”

The Secret Serviced declined to comment at the time.

But heavily redacted documents show that agents were sent to speak with Eminem in January 2018 because of “threatening lyrics” in his rap “Framed” where he spoke about murder and made reference to President Trump and Ivanka Trump. – read more