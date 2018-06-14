True Pundit

Angriest We’ve Ever Seen Tucker… Tells Activist for Illegals ‘You’re Stupid, Pathetic’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has a reputation for being level-headed and logical, especially when dealing with controversial topics.

The usually calm pundit lost his cool Tuesday evening, however, after a politically motivated Hispanic advocate openly suggested that Carlson was a racist.

Carlson’s topic was MS-13, a violent Salvadorian gang that became even more infamous after President Donald Trump referred to its members as “animals.”

“Less than 10 miles from the White House, a middle school is being terrorized by MS-13,” Carlson said in introducing the segment. “It’s called William Wirt Middle School, and it’s one of many whose makeup has been changed entirely and almost overnight by mass settlement of unaccompanied minors entering this country from Latin America.”- READ MORE

Maybe calling Fox host Tucker Carlson a racist wasn't the best way to start a segment.

