After Trump’s Relentless Hammering, Trudeau Just Caved and Denounced Iran

Besides pushing the North Korean dictatorship to abandon its nuclear weapons program and working to remake the United States’ trade relationships with rivals and allies alike, American foreign policy in the Trump era has been consistent in another crucial area:

Relentlessly hammering the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support for terrorism and its own nuclear weapons programs. And despite criticism, there are signs it’s paying off, even among some Trump critics.

After the weekend’s G-7 summit of leading industrialized nations ended with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaging in a very public dispute with Trump over trade, that same Trudeau abruptly reversed his government’s course toward the mullahs in Tehran to one that’s much more in line with Trump’s position.

According to a report in the Toronto Sun, Trudeau’s turnaround was simply “remarkable.”

Led by a vote from the prime minister himself, Canada’s ruling Liberal Party voted in the country’s parliament on Tuesday to support a Conservative Party motion calling on the government to halt moves toward normalizing relations with Iran.

The same motion added the “Revolutionary Guard Corps to Canada’s list of designated terrorist entities,” the Sun reported.

Together, they amount to a denunciation of Iran. In other words, Trudeau repudiated his own foreign policy.

“It’s hard to understate just what a reversal this represents,” wrote the Sun’s Anthony Furey.

“Trudeau campaigned on restoring diplomatic relations with Iran, and this motion calls for the government to abandon its current plan and immediately cease any and all negotiations or discussion with the Islamic Republic of Iran to restore diplomatic relations. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1