Doc Says He Was Fired for Attacking Trump, Hospital Replies: No You Just Suck

According to The Hill, 32-year-old Eugene Gu was sent packing by the Vanderbilt University hospital on Friday after only two-and-a-half years of his five-year residency were completed.

Gu had become somewhat internet-famous for his sharp criticism of Trump on social media, and he proudly listed himself as one of the Twitter trolls blocked by Trump who sued and won the legal challenge that asserted that being blocked by the president on Twitter constituted a violation of the First Amendment right to free speech.

Gu had also prominently displayed on social media his stance against racism and in support of kneeling NFL players, all of which he believed culminated in his contract with VUMC not being renewed, which he said was “the same as me being fired.”

“They don’t want that out there in the media,” he said in regard to his anti-Trump social media presence. “It’s troublesome to them, and so they punished me for it.”

But Vanderbilt University had quite a different story to tell when asked why Gu would not be completing his residency with them, and it had nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with his attitude and performance.

“Dr. Gu’s repeated assertions that he was disciplined, or that his residency program contract was not renewed, because of his political or social views are simply untrue,” VUMC spokesman John Howser explained in a statement emailed to The Hill.

“Dr. Gu’s public opposition to President Trump, participation in litigation against President Trump and public advocacy against racism were not the bases for decisions relating to his continued participation in VUMC’s surgery residency program,” Howser continued.

The spokesman proceeded to explain that any disciplinary actions aimed at Gu were due solely to his professionalism and work performance, part of several metrics measured for residents as part of their “professional progress.” – READ MORE

