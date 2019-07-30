Sales of ‘Betsy Ross’ shirts jump as Rush Limbaugh announces $3M donation for Tunnel to Towers

Sales of Rush Limbaugh’s “Betsy Ross” flag T-shirt have skyrocketed — enough for a $3 million donation of proceeds to the non-profit Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the radio host announced Monday on “Fox & Friends.”

Limbaugh debuted the shirt earlier this month on the show, saying he wanted to give people a way to push back against Colin Kaepernick after the ex-NFL quarterback objected to Nike releasing sneakers featuring the Betsy Ross. Kaepernick reportedly argued the flag was a symbol of slavery in America.

The proceeds from the $27 shirts are going to benefit Tunnel to Towers, a non-profit that was started after 9/11 supporting the families of fallen heroes and injured veterans.

“Three million dollars to a charity on a 27-dollar item. I really have to thank all of you at Fox for helping us with this. This has been overwhelming. If this money were going to some left-wing charity, the drive-by media would be all over this,” Limbaugh told the hosts. – READ MORE