Angel Mom Silences Media With Emotional Story; Says Trump Saved Her From Suicide (Video)

Sabine Durden, an angel mom, said Friday that President Trump saved her from committing suicide after an illegal immigrant killed her only son.

Durden said at an event for angel families that she is a legal immigrant and always sought to protect her son from harm.

“And I didn’t drag my son … through borders, over deserts, I didn’t place him in harm’s way. I protected my child from harm but I couldn’t do that on July 12, 2012,” she began.

“Thank God our president and vice president … they rallied behind us,” she continued. “They were the only ones and gave us a little light. I was gonna end my life — I had no purpose. But President Trump coming down that escalator that day and talking about illegal immigration stopped me in my tracks and I had no clue at that point that I would ever be at the White House.”

