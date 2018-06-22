Peter Strzok Has Lost His Security Clearance, Says Jeff Sessions

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday that former FBI official Peter Strzok has lost his security clearance amid an internal disciplinary review.

“Mr. Strzok, as I understand, has lost his security clearance,” Sessions told radio host Howie Carr.

Strzok was escorted out of FBI headquarters on Friday, the day after the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released its long-awaited report about the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Strzok, who served as deputy chief of counterintelligence, was one of the top investigators on the Clinton probe and the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.- READ MORE

