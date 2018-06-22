Michael Cohen Rebukes Tom Arnold: We Took a Selfie, We Are Not Working Together

During an interview on CNN Friday night, Tom Arnold told CNN’s Poppy Harlow that he planned to spend the weekend with former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

“I’m going to spend the weekend with Michael Cohen,” Arnold told Harlow during the bonkers interview. “I’m spending the weekend hanging out with Michael Cohen. And there’s a lot going on.”

Yet, according to Cohen, that is not the case — at all.

Appreciate @TomArnold kind words about me as a great father, husband and friend. This was a chance, public encounter in the hotel lobby where he asked for a selfie. Not spending the weekend together, did not discuss being on his show nor did we discuss @POTUS. #done #ridiculous — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 23, 2018

Comedian Tom Arnold said Friday that he and President Trump’s former, longtime personal lawyer are teaming up to “take down” the president.

Arnold tweeted a photo with Michael Cohen on Thursday with the caption, “I Love New York,” which Cohen retweeted without comment.

Arnold then told NBC News that he met with Cohen as part of a show he is working on for Vice, in which he searches for incriminating videos of the president.

“This dude has all the tapes–this dude has everything,” Arnold told NBC News. “I say to Michael, ‘Guess what? We’re taking Trump down together,’ and he’s so tired he’s like, ‘OK,’ and his wife is like, ‘OK, f— Trump.’”

I love New York pic.twitter.com/J7AJg1HiHo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018

The idea for the Vice program followed the leak of the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape during the 2016 campaign, in which Trump bragged about grabbing women “by the p—-.” The show will feature Arnold’s hunt for other unflattering video and audio footage of the president. – READ MORE

