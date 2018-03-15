True Pundit

‘Angel families’ want to see Oakland mayor prosecuted for thwarting ICE raids

The parents of children killed by illegal immigrants are demanding that the Trump administration take a tough stance against a California mayor who thwarted a federal immigration raid this month — urging that she face consequences and even jail time.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf sparked national outrage when she pre-empted the raid in Northern California by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials by announcing it on Twitter.

“How dare you!” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a speech last week in which he also announced a lawsuit against California for its “sanctuary” policies — which limit local law enforcement officials from complying with federal immigration authorities’ access to illegal immigrants.

“How dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical, open borders agenda,” Sessions said.

Striking a similar tone of outrage, President Donald Trump said in California on Tuesday, “What happened in Oakland was a disgrace to our nation.”

While the raid picked up hundreds of illegal immigrants, ICE officials say hundreds more evaded capture — including hardened criminals.  – READ MORE

Share: