WATCH: Richard Pryor’s Son Bombs At Apollo Theater With Lame Anti-Trump Routine

Mason Pryor wants to follow his father Richard to stardom with his comedy.

So far, it’s not going well.

Pryor the Younger — who sounds remarkably like his late father — took the stage at an iconic black theater last week for a standup comedy routine on Fox’s “Showtime at the Apollo.” Somewhere in the middle of his set, the crowd began booing — and booing and booing.

The Apollo crowds are known for heckling performers they don’t like. And they did not like Pryor. It got really ugly. – READ MORE

