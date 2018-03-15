Nation of Islam lashes out at 3 black members of Congress, calling them sellouts for denouncing Farrakhan

The Nation of Islam is lashing out at three black members of Congress who have denounced its leader, Louis Farrakhan, for making anti-Semitic and anti-white remarks in a recent speech.

In an open letter on the group’s website, Representatives Gregory Meeks, Barbara Lee and Danny Davis, who have disavowed Farrakan’s anti-Semitic and racist rhetoric, are accused of being sellouts to Farrakhan’s critics — derided as “Satanic Jews” — and the Nation of Islam leader is compared to Jesus Christ.

“Remember, it was the same Satanic Jews of yesterday that conspired against Jesus and had him killed by the ruling authority of the Roman Empire,” the letter reads. “They hated Jesus because he told the truth. Jesus was ridiculed, falsely charged, lied on, evil spoken of and called a hater and a bigot.”

On Wednesday afternoon, Farrakhan pushed the same message, tweeting: “Why do the Jews hate me with so much passion? Because Jesus, my brother, who was their last prophet, was 2,000 years too soon. I am on time.”

The three Democrats disavowed the 84-year-old minister for his incendiary keynote speech at the organization’s national conference in Chicago last month. – READ MORE

