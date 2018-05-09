WATCH: Biden Makes Racially-Charged Gaffe Describing Detroit Women

Joe Biden calls Detroit females, women from the hood https://t.co/b5IfeUtcso pic.twitter.com/MjKIhOIACF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2018

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden made a racially-charged gaffe while describing women in the Detroit area, referring to them as “women from the hood.”

Biden made the remarks while speaking at a forum on the future of America’s middle class, which was hosted by the Brookings Institution and the Biden Foundation. – READ MORE

