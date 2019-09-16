Andrew McCabe, James Comey will face criminal charges over FISA abuses, top House Republican predicts (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) predicted Sunday that former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will hit with an indictment and criminal charges — and that former FBI Director James Comey could face a similar fate.

McCarthy’s prediction comes just days after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz delivered to Attorney General William Barr the highly anticipated report detailing his investigation into Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses that took place during the Obama administration.

McCarthy told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” that there will be accountability for what happened.

Regarding McCabe, who is accused of lacking candor and leaking sensitive information to the media, McCarthy said, “We will see an indictment.”

“In the end, I do not believe Jim Comey will get off,” he said. “America sees that the president was correct about firing this individual.”