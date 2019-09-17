Sarah Ferguson Could’ve Confirmed Prince Andrew’s Link To ‘Pedophile’ Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson may have already confirmed Prince Andrew’s link to Jeffrey Epstein years ago.

In 2008, it was revealed that Epstein gave Ferguson’s former personal assistant £15,000 to cover unpaid wages. While speaking with the Evening Standard, the mom of two said that she regrets her involvement with Epstein.

“I abhor pedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf. I am just so contrite I cannot say… Whenever I can I will repay the money and will have nothing ever to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again…What he did was wrong and for which he was rightly jailed,” she said.

During the interview, Fergie also revealed that it was Prince Andrew who handled the negotiations between her and Epstein. This statement confirmed that not only are Prince Andrew and Epstein close, the Duke of York is also aware of what his former friend has done.

Just recently, the dad of two claimed that he didn't have any idea that Epstein sexually abused underage women because he never witnessed such an act. He also said that there were no signs that Epstein was doing such a thing.