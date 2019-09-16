Ex-MSNBC Host Krystal Ball: Network ‘Has Done Real Damage To The Left’ Due To Promotion Of Russia Conspiracy Theories (VIDEO)

“Overall, I think MSNBC in the Trump era has done real damage to the left, and I’ll tell you why.” Watch @KrystalBall critique her former network’s coverage on #RTOvertime: pic.twitter.com/FvgNOD0ZgR — Real Time (@RealTimers) September 14, 2019

Krystal Ball, former co-host of “The Cycle” on MSNBC, claimed on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday that her former network has damaged left-wing causes by pushing Russia-related conspiracy theories about President Trump.

“Overall, I think MSNBC, in the Trump era, has done real damage to the left and I’ll tell you why,” Ball said on the show, as reported by Fox News. “I say that with love, I mean, these are my former colleagues, friends. The Russia story and what happened there was important, but it was not all-important, and they went so far in the realm of conspiracy theorizing.”

When Maher joked that Ball would be slapped with the “disgruntled former employee” label, Ball went on to say that MSNBC pushed some ridiculous theories, such as New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait claim that President Trump had been a Russian asset for over 30 years.

"This is ridiculous, OK? This is way out from what journalistic facts said," Ball said. "They built up expectations so much that when the report came out, you were like, 'Oh, this is no big deal,' when it was a big deal."