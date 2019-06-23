Andrew Dice Clay, Roseanne Barr announce ‘Mr. and Mrs. America’ standup tour

Andrew Dice Clay is going on tour with Roseanne Barr — and they’re doing it for America.

The comedian — the first to ever sell out Madison Square Garden, despite being banned from MTV for life for his material — told Fox News that the “Mr. and Mrs. America” tour was inspired by the national obsession with political discourse and, occasionally, the alleged policing of comedians’ language.

Clay, 61, and Barr, 66, have known one another for nearly three decades, and the Brooklynnative doesn’t believe the “Roseanne” star truly has a mean bone in her body.

“She’s a comic because she’s wacky. I’ve known her since we were kids,” Clay told Fox News. “When people ask about what she said, I say, ‘She’s a comic!’ We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!”

Clay performed with Barr in March at The Laugh Factory in Las Vegas. – READ MORE