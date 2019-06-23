Fox News Channel’s Wallace: Trump’s Story About Iran Strike ‘Doesn’t Hold Together’ (VIDEO)

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Shepard Smith Reporting,” Chris Wallace, anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” said President Donald Trump’s story on why he called off a military strike against Iran, didn’t “hold together.”

Wallace said, “I talked to a former top national security official in an earlier Republican administration who says this just doesn’t add up.”

He continued, “The president would have been fully briefed by the generals as to, if you hit target A, here are the dangers, or here is the possible collateral damage. So the idea that the president, ten minutes before the actual go — and again, The New York Times is reporting that the ships were in place, that the warplanes were in the air — that ten minutes before you’re learning for the first time that there were going to be 150 casualties, seems pretty unlikely and certainly not the way it’s been done in the past.” – READ MORE