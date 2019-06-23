‘No Way Economically This Works’: Bongino Shreds Sanders’ Plan to Give Illegal Immigrants Health Care

Fox News commentator Dan Bongino spoke out against Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ (I-Vt.) plan to give illegal immigrants free health care during an interview with Fox News on Saturday.

“These sentiments Bernie expresses, they’re nice, they sound all flowery and cute,” Bongino said. “‘Everybody deserves health care, it’s a right.’ Does he understand that when you declare something a right, you confer an obligation on someone else? That’s the very essence of a right.”

“If health care — for the entire world, by the way, because he’s now saying illegal immigrants can come here and get health care. So anybody can enter the country, legally or illegally, and demand their right […] it confers an obligation on who? American taxpayers to pay for health care for the rest of the world.”

“I mean, Bernie’s not a dumb guy, OK? It’d be easier if he was. He’s not,” Bongino said. “He’s clearly thought this through, and he still can’t figure it out that there’s no way economically this works.” – READ MORE