Journalist Goes To Melania’s Hometown For Some Reason, Discovers That People Like Her

Vendela Vida, a writer for The New Yorker, traveled to First Lady Melania Trump’s hometown in Slovenia for some reason, and discovered an extremely juicy piece of news–people generally seem like her there.

The article, titled, “Searching for Melania Trump’s Childhood Home,” follows the story of Vida traveling around Europe with her family.

The writer peppers her piece with small put-downs of the country, pointing out the fact that some shops were closed and a waitress at a restaurant didn’t know whether a hamburger on the menu was “grass-fed” or not.

Finally, the big reveal — Vida discovers a dessert dish named after Melania Trump on a restaurant menu and asks the waitress if “people here like Melania?” to which she simply replied, “Of course.” – READ MORE

