Trump: ‘Globalist Koch brothers’ have become a ‘total joke in real Republican circles’

President Trump ripped conservative mega-donors Charles and David Koch one day after the political network formed by the billionaire brothers said it would not support a Republican Senate candidate in North Dakota.

The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

….them richer. Their network is highly overrated, I have beaten them at every turn. They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker – a puppet for no one. Two nice guys with bad ideas. Make America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018

Americans for Prosperity President Tim Phillips announced at a donor summit on Monday in Colorado Springs, Colo., that the network would not support Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) in his bid to unseat incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.). – READ MORE

In Their Latest Effort To Pass Amnesty For The Majority Of Illegal Aliens Living In The United States, The Pro-mass Immigration Gop Megadonor Billionaire Koch Brothers Are Throwing Their Support Behind Democrats Ahead Of The 2018 Midterm Elections.

In their latest “seven-figure project” to promote amnesty for illegal aliens, the Koch brothers are thanking Democrats and their open borders agenda in mailers.

The Koch mailers, revealed by NPR, thank Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA), Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE), Rep. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM), and Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) for their push for open borders and amnesty for illegal aliens.