So, what happened to the millions Jill Stein raised for vote recounts?

Green Party candidate Jill Stein surpassed her original recount fundraising goal easily on the suggestion that “a tiny 50,000-vote shift” could tip the Electoral College to Hillary Clinton. Of course, there was the fine print to consider as the money poured in: recounts weren’t guaranteed, and any leftover money would go to “election integrity efforts.”

Speaking of integrity, whatever happened to that leftover money? Charles Davis at The Daily Beast took a look at what happened to the $7.3 million Stein raised for her recount efforts, and — surprise! — it’s kind of a mystery.

Dovere writes: According to Stein’s April 20 update, more than $363,900 has been spent on “Media” even though, in 2016, donors were told that media expenses “could go up to $300K.” Other costs are more in line with predictions. By 2018, the campaign had spent $820,000 on “Travel and Events, “Staff support,”and “Recount observer costs.” Another $150,000 was set aside for a “Compliance reserve” — a total slightly under estimates that CBS reported in December 13, 2016.

Much of the spending has taken place long since any hope for more recounts came to an end. Of the more than $509,000 spent on staff, more than $300,000 has been spent since February 20, 2017, according to the Stein campaign. The same is true for 87 percent of travel and events spending.– READ MORE

