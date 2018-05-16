True Pundit

2020 WATCH: Kamala Harris is Courting Big-Time Democratic Donors

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) appears to be courting Democratic mega-donor George Soros, and Hillary Clinton’s donor network, ahead of a potential 2020 presidential run.

Politico‘s Playbook reported that Harris spoke to a group of ‘Hillblazers’ at Esther Coopersmith’s house on Monday night.

The ‘Hillblazers’ are “former members of Hillary Clinton’s national finance committee.” – READ MORE

The junior senator from California is courting some big-time Democratic donors.

