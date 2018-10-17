Amy Schumer says she feels ‘really bad’ for ‘hot’ women

Amy Schumer revealed she wouldn’t want to be an “ounce more attractive” and feels bad for women who are “hot.”

“That’s the truth. Not an ounce,” she said on Monday’s episode of Dax Shepard‘s podcast, “Armchair Expert.”

The “I Feel Pretty” star continued, “Being a woman sucks. It’s very difficult, and something else that we’ve all realized is like, we are sexualized like, all the time – even when it seems crazy – so I feel really bad for these girls who are so hot because guys can’t handle it. You can’t have a conversation. Everything’s gonna skew sexual and you’re gonna be treated differently. And honestly, I actually feel really bad for them.”

“But then there’s also women that feel so unattractive that they’re just invisible…it just sucks anyway,” she said. – READ MORE