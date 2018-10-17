Nancy Pelosi: ‘25,000 Votes Could Determine the Gavel’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-ca) Acknowledged That Just 25,000 Votes Could Determine Whether Democrats Take Back The House And Democrats Are Preparing For A Scenario In Which The Country Does Not Know Which Party Controls The House On Election Night.

When asked if Democrats will know on election night that they have picked up the net 23 seats they need to win back the House, Pelosi told Politico in an interview published Tuesday that DCCC Chair Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM) “says we should be prepared for not knowing, but I’m just hoping that we will.”

“That the 23 for sure, and then is it a wave after that, a tsunami after that or just little drops–and the races are this close 500 votes either way, 600 votes either way–25,000 votes could determine the gavel,” she added.

Pelosi did not seem to sound as sure about her party’s chances as she did last month when she said she was “confident” that Democrats would take back the House and declared, “I will be the Speaker of the House.” – READ MORE