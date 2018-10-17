Waters: Kavanaugh ‘Won’t Rest Easy’ Because ‘Women Will Continue to Confront’ Him (VIDEO)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) said over the weekend that women have to rest from the “heartbreak” of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court so they can work to keep him from resting easy.

In a clip flagged by the NTK Network, Waters told Black Hollywood Live that those feeling dejected about Kavanaugh should remember that times will get better. Specifically, she called on women not to “recede” even though Kavanaugh has become a justice on the Supreme Court.

“It was heartbreaking. But I think women are not going to recede,” Waters said. “Women are going to continue to confront what took place in that confirmation and him. And he won’t rest easy in his job.” – READ MORE