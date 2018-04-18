Amidst Feud, Melania Makes MAJORLY Classy Move For Barbara Bush

The nation is in mourning today after the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush on Tuesday night. Melania Trump has spoken out to honor the former First Lady and announce plans to attend her funeral on Saturday.

“Mrs. Trump intends to pay her respects to Barbara Bush and the entire family at the funeral on Saturday,” Melania’s Communications Director Stephanie Grisham told Daily Mail.

Grisham went on to explain that Melania will not be accompanied by reporters, as the First Lady wants to respect the privacy of the Bush family at this time.

“The event will not be pooled as this is about paying tribute to Mrs. Bush,” Grisham said.

.@FLOTUS Melania and I join the Nation in celebrating the life of Barbara Bush: pic.twitter.com/4OW72iddQx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Melania will be making the trip to pay her respects in person to this legendary former First Lady without the added distraction of extra media reporters.

