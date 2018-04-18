View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics Security

California Governor Backs Down — Announces Mobilization of 400 National Guard Troops, Per Trump’s Order

Posted on by
Share:

California Governor Jerry Brown reversed a previous decision Wednesday night and announced the mobilization of 400 National Guard troops to the border.

Brown’s flip is his second on the subject in recent weeks. After initially authorizing 400 troops to head to the border on April 11 on the orders of President Trump, his administration announced Monday that would no longer be the case over concerns the troops would provide too much direct support to immigration enforcement officials.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

California Gov. Bends The Knee! Will Now Comply With Trump's Order To Send National Guard To Border
California Gov. Bends The Knee! Will Now Comply With Trump's Order To Send National Guard To Border

California Governor Jerry Brown changed course Wednesday night and announced the mobilization of 400 National Guard troops to the border in compliance with orders from the White House. WATCH: Brown's

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: