Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Father of Trump’s Former National Security Adviser Gen. McMaster

Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating the death of the father of President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, sources tell CBS3.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of Gen. H.R. McMaster, died on April 13 at the Cathedral Village Retirement Community located in the 600 block of East Cathedral Road.

The health department confirms he died of blunt impact trauma to the head and the manner of death was determined to be an accident.

But sources tell CBS3 that Philadelphia police and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office are investigating the possibility of institutional neglect after he fell.

