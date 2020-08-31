Americans Sense Something Is Wrong: Gun Sales Up 72%

Gun sales were up 72% compared to this time last year, with first-time buyers leading the pack. Americans are likely sensing that something is horribly wrong with the rigged system we are forced to live under.

According to a report by the Washington Post, the National Sports Shooting Foundation says that first-time gun buyers played a heavy role in the increase. Women and black Americans have also shown interest in arming themselves this year.

“Nearly 5 million Americans purchased a firearm for the very first time in 2020. NSSF surveyed firearm retailers which reported that 40% of sales were conducted to purchasers who have never previously owned a firearm,” the organization said in its analysis, which tracked background checks associated with the sale of a firearm reported by the FBI’s National Instant Background Check System.

The organization said this uptick in purchases by those who have not owned a gun before, equates to nearly 5 million first-time gun owners in the first seven months of 2020. – READ MORE

