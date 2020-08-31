Comedian Jim Gaffigan Melts Down After RNC: ‘If Trump Gets Re-Elected It’s Over’

Hollywood elites were triggered following President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday and perhaps none more so than actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan, who experienced a nuclear-grade meltdown on the final day of the Republican National Convention.

The comedian fired off more than 15 five-alarm tweets in which he railed against the commander in chief as a “con man” and “rapist.” He also sounded off on the subjects of cancel culture, Trump Derangement Syndrome, and virtue signaling.

Jim Gaffigan, whose comedy special The Pale Tourist recently debuted on Amazon Prime Video, warned of an economic apocalypse if President Trump wins re-election in November, adding that a Trump victory will mean that it’s all “over.”

“To those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back,” he said in an epic tweetstorm.

“You know if Trump gets re-elected it’s over. How many books have to be written?” he added. – READ MORE

