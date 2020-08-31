Report: LeBron James Changed His Mind On NBA Boycott. James Woods: ‘His China Handlers Didn’t Like The Optics?’

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James, were going to boycott the rest of the NBA playoffs to protest racial inequality and police brutality, but on Thursday, a sudden change occurred, as reports indicated James and co. decided to keep playing instead.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported on Thursday night: Ever since the league suspended play on March 11 due to the coronavirus, James had been an advocate for resuming play if proper health and safety protocols allowed for it. But in Wednesday’s meeting, players began seeing a shift in his position when he agreed to go with whatever the majority decided, sources said.

With emotions all over the place, Haslem pressed James and asked the star what he planned to do, reminding him that he’s the face of the league and it goes as he goes, sources said. James then said, “We’re out,” and walked out with almost all of his teammates following behind, sources said, wit Howard being the only Laker who remained.

His China handlers didn’t like the optics? https://t.co/PsbhIXHd9E — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 28, 2020

Haynes noted that on Thursday, the NBA players met again, this time deciding to continue the season.

The quick reversal of plans triggered actor James Woods to offer one possible reason for James’ apparent shift, as he tweeted, “His China handlers didn’t like the optics?” – READ MORE

