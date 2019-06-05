American woman, 21, becomes youngest person to visit every country

One 21-year-old American woman has achieved an unbelievable feat that many only dream of – visiting every country on earth. Her epic odyssey is slated to smash the current Guinness World Record for the youngest person to see all 196 sovereign nations.

Accomplishing the lifelong dream as she stepped foot in North Korea on May 31, Lexie Alford told Fox News that she immediately felt “relief.”

“I’ve been working through extreme anxiety for the past six-plus months overcoming the obstacles that go along with getting into some of the least accessible places in the world. It wasn’t until the moment in that obscure conference room, of all places, that it really sunk in how far I’ve come,” Alford said.

“Not many times in life does everything that you’ve worked towards for years culminate into a single moment,” the Nevada City, Calif. native described the overwhelming rush of “gratitude, joy and satisfaction” that came with the milestone.

Alford was born into a family of travel agents, which gave her the unique opportunity to tour exotic places like Cambodia, Dubai and Egypt during her childhood, Forbes reports. – READ MORE