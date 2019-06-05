GOP Targets Comey And Brennan As Investigations Heat Up

Congressional Republicans have set their sights on former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan for their roles in the Trump-Russia ‘witch hunt’ that may have been conducted illegally using flimsy evidence.

In particular, GOP lawmakers along with President Trump are looking to blame the two former intelligence chiefs over the use of the highly controversial Steele report – created by former UK spy Christopher Steele .

The dossier, a shadowy document that makes a series of salacious allegations about Trump, has long been a flashpoint for Republicans. Some Republicans allege that FBI investigators relied too heavily on it to obtain a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. Some of the allegations in the dossier have been verified, while others were proven false or remain unsubstantiated. –The Hill

In May, a dispute erupted over whether Comey or Brennan pushed to include the Steele Dossier in the US intelligence community assessment (ICA) on Russian interference. According to Fox News, an email chain exists indicating that Comey told his subordinates that Brennan insisted on the dossier’s inclusion, while a former CIA official “put the blame squarely on Comey,” according to the report.

According to former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), communications between Comey and Brennan are the key to unlocking the decisions behind the dossier.