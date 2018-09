American tourists stabbed in Amsterdam were targeted by Afghan man with a ‘terrorist motive’: officials

Two Americans who were stabbed Friday night at a train station in Amsterdam were targeted by an Afghan citizen who had a “terrorist motive,” officials say.

City authorities said the 19-year-old suspect, identified only as Jawed S., appeared to target the American tourists in a stabbing attack at Central Station just after noon on Friday.

“Based on the suspect’s first statements, he had a terrorist motive,” the city administration said in a statement on Saturday. They did not elaborate on what the statements were or in what ways they might have shown intent.

Still, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte doubled down on these claims after taking to Twitter to confirm that investigation was zeroing in the role played by extremist ideology. – READ MORE

Former FBI special agent Chad Jenkins reacted Saturday on Fox & Friends to the re-arrests of five suspects who allegedly trained children at a New Mexico compound to be school shooters.

(…)