CNN’s Brooke Baldwin tests positive for coronavirus

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin announced on Friday that she tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing symptoms a day earlier.

“I am OKAY,” Baldwin said in an Instagram post announcing her diagnosis. “It came on suddenly yesterday afternoon. Chills, aches, fever.”

Baldwin became the second CNN anchor to test positive for the virus. Chris Cuomo tested positive earlier in the week.

Baldwin, who has been broadcasting from CNN's offices in New York City, said she had been following all the proper precautions. She explained that she has been social distancing and "doing ALL the things we're being told to do."