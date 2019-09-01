American Greatness Under Threat: KFC Dabbles in Plant-Based ‘Chicken’

One of President Donald J. Trump’s favorite restaurants has surrendered to the liberal mob. KFC, the fast-food chain with an acronym that used to stand for “Kentucky Fried Chicken,” has begun serving vegan fried “chicken” with the help of Beyond Meat, the controversial “food” corporation specializing in plant-based meat alternatives that envisions itself as “the future of protein.”

Starting today, KFC is testing out the meatless morsels—Beyond Fried Chicken—at a single location near Atlanta, Georgia. The restaurant appears to have gone all out for the occasion.

The move makes KFC the first national fast-food chain in the country to incorporate a Beyond Meat product into its menu.

Beyond Meat has garnered much publicity of late for its efforts to perfect the meatless “hamburger,” but the company focused mostly on plant-based “chicken” at its inception. Earlier this year, however, the company discontinued its “chicken” products, pulling them from grocery stores shelves because they “weren’t delivering the same plant-based meat experience as some of our more popular products.” Former New York Times food columnist Mark Bittman described an early iteration of Beyond Meat chicken strips as “bland, unexciting and not very chicken-like.” – READ MORE