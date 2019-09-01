Cruz Urges DHS Secretary to Ensure Southern Border Crisis Doesn’t Burden Border Communities

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asked acting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kevin McAleenan to “reimburse” border communities in the state that have helped take care of migrants.

In a letter sent Tuesday, Cruz said that “a substantial burden” has been placed on border communities in the Lone Star State due to the “overflow” of migrants entering the state on asylum claims from the southern border.

The Texas senator went on to say that the governments of Texas communities along the U.S.-Mexico border have answered “this great challenge” but are unable to handle a “large influx” as they are are in a “worse” position than the U.S. government fulfill the needs of the migrants.

“Local governments have risen to this great challenge, providing food, transportation, housing, and medical services to asylum seekers and unaccompanied alien children. Yet they are worse positioned than the Department of Homeland Security and the federal government to meet these needs, and lack the capability to absorb a large influx.”

He raised the point that communities in the state’s Rio Grande Valley “have seen 163,423 additional aliens” this year and the city of El Paso itself saw “another 111,268” more in 2019. – READ MORE