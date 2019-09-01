MTV’s Anti-Trump Video Music Awards Hit Another Record Low

Get this, y’all… After the Video Music Awards (VMAs) hit its third record-low ratings in the same number of years, the far-left MTV is bragging about … social media engagement.

Yeah, nobody watched our joyless show with the obese lady sticking her big ass in everyone’s face, but have you seen the Twitters!?!?!?

Naturally, the sycophants at the Hollywood Reporter are buying and selling that spin:

The on-air numbers weren’t down quite as sharply as in recent years, and MTV is touting big increases in social and online engagement.

The Video Music Awards fell in the ratings again — but not as steeply as they had in the past couple of years or in comparison to some other recent awards shows.

Hey, good news everyone… The ratings crash was not as bad as previous ratings crashes, and will you look at all those Twitters! – READ MORE