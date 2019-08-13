Two of America’s most legendary sports icons hit the links on Monday for an epic and quintessentially AMERICAN round of golf at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

John Daly, whose storied career includes two major championships, wore his patriotism around his waste as he teed it up with President Donald Trump. He thanked the commander in chief on Twitter for “one of the greatest days of my life.” The president returned the gesture, calling Daly a “special guy,” which he certainly is.

Thank you John, you are a special guy! https://t.co/yAtCFcNeDL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2019

Next to Daly, few individuals have done more to inspire Americans with husky physiques to believe in themselves and achieve their dreams of athletic greatness. Even fewer have done more to combat the sinister forces of anti-mullet activists intent on besmirching the iconic hairstyle’s reputation. – READ MORE