Democrat Buttigieg Unveils $80 Billion Plan to Bring Internet to All Rural Americans

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg unveiled an ambitious plan on Tuesday to transform the economy of rural America, including spending $80 billion to provide high-speed internet and $50 billion over a decade to help farmers combat climate change.

Buttigieg, 37, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also proposes dramatically increasing teacher pay in rural areas, reducing the shortage of teachers by half and spending $5 billion over a decade to ensure an apprenticeship program in a growing industry is available within 30 miles of every American.

Buttigieg was due to unveil his plan as he begins a two-day, seven-county swing through southeast Iowa. The Midwestern state kicks off the Democratic nominating contest in February.

There are currently 24 Democrats vying to become the party’s nominee to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November 2020 election.

Many of those 2020 hopefuls are making big efforts in rural America that swung heavily to Trump when he won the White House in 2016.