Chris Cuomo Crashed Car into Mercedes While Drag Racing After Booze Party

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was boozing at his wife’s swanky magazine party in Southampton before he crashed his classic convertible into a parked SUV during a drag race, sources told The Post in the summer of 2016.

“They got him away from the scene fast,” a source said. “Everybody heard it. It was a full-blown drag race.”

Cuomo, brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, had just left a party hosted by his wife, Cristina, for Beach magazine at Jue Lan Club on May 28 when he got behind the wheel of his 1969 Pontiac Firebird and pulled up alongside a friend’s 1967 Pontiac ­LeMans, sources said.

Photos show a blond woman standing in front of the hot rods with her arms raised high, as if signaling the start of a race.

“I saw that woman rolling around posing and modeling on the car, and then I realized there were two cars, and they pulled into the street,” a witness said.

“We knew it was him. And then they peeled out and went to where the middle of the train station almost is, and right before that, he lost control, and ran into that Mercedes.”

His wife told him to leave, according to sources. He drove home in his car, with a cracked radiator leaking fluid, they added.

Cristina stayed and spoke to cops, who later stopped by Cuomo’s home to question him. READ MORE: