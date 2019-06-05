AMC Threatens to Pull ‘The Walking Dead’ Out of Georgia over Abortion Law

The TV network behind the hit zombie apocalypse drama The Walking Dead — which has filmed in Georgia for nearly a decade — says it will “reevaluate” its production in the state if a new abortion law goes into effect next year.

The Walking Dead, the long-running, award-winning hit series is an economic powerhouse and brings streams of tourists to the Georgia towns where it has been filmed.

A statement from AMC Networks calls the abortion legislation “highly restrictive” and says it will be closely watching what’s likely to be “a long and complicated fight” over the law.

“If this highly restrictive legislation goes into effect, we will reevaluate our activity in Georgia,” the network said in a statement to CBS News. “Similar bills — some even more restrictive — have passed in multiple states and have been challenged. This is likely to be a long and complicated fight and we are watching it all very closely.” – READ MORE